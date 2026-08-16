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Family Yoga

Family Yoga

September Family Yoga will be held in the James Room. Find your flow at Family Yoga! Join Miss Tanna for simple, kid-friendly yoga poses and breathing exercises. Bring your own mat, towel, or blanket. Geared for families with children ages 3-9. No fee or registration required. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info