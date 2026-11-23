Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. This is our annual December celebration meeting. Bring a dish to share for our potluck. We will also we sharing our miniatures from our semi-annual challenge. There is still time to create-the challenge is to use any fiber art technique to create and miniature. To wrap things up we will have our gift exchange. To participate, bring a wrapped handmade or fiber related gift. Guests always welcome!

Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.