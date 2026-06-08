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Fantastic Foam Party

Fantastic Foam Party

Join us for a high-energy celebration, complete with upbeat music, where non-toxic foam transforms the green space into a bubbly dance floor! All ages welcome, best suited for ages 4 - 12 and their families.

Registration is not required.

Prescott Valley Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467