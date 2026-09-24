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Fantastic Fungi: A Film Screening & Community Discussion

Fantastic Fungi: A Film Screening & Community Discussion

Discover the fascinating world beneath our feet with a screening of Fantastic Fungi, followed by a community-led discussion about the vital role fungi play in healthy ecosystems. Together, we’ll explore the hidden connections formed by mycelium and consider how these networks inspire new ways of caring for our local environment.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The film starts at 7:00pm.

Natural History Institute
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/