Fantastic Fungi: A Film Screening & Community Discussion
Fantastic Fungi: A Film Screening & Community Discussion
Discover the fascinating world beneath our feet with a screening of Fantastic Fungi, followed by a community-led discussion about the vital role fungi play in healthy ecosystems. Together, we’ll explore the hidden connections formed by mycelium and consider how these networks inspire new ways of caring for our local environment.
Doors open at 6:30pm. The film starts at 7:00pm.
Natural History Institute
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina StPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org