Farm Addiction Market

Once a month, the CAL Ranch parking lot turns into a little world of its own. 🌻

Next market:

📍 Saturday, May 23rd • 11am–2pm

📍 CAL Ranch on 4th St

This is not your average pop-up market.

It’s growers, bakers, homesteaders, herbalists, artists, makers, and local families all gathered in one place. The kind of place where you show up for sourdough and somehow leave with tomato plants, handmade soap, fresh eggs, a new friend, and plans to come back next month.

You’ll find:

🌱 Plants, seeds, & herbs

🥚 Farm fresh eggs & homestead animals

💩 Compost, Worms + Soil Amendments

🍞 Fresh sourdough, jams, jellies & baked treats

🍯 Local honey

🧵 Handmade crafts, fiber arts, jewelry & books

🍵 Teas, tinctures, salves & apothecary goods

👕 Custom shirts, tumblers, jackets & more

♻️ Community resources + pay-what-you-can thrift

🍋 Food trucks + Fresh Lemonade

And for the kiddos:

✨ Glitter tattoos

🎈 Balloon animals

🎨 Free arts & crafts table

Come hungry.

Come wander.

Come support real people creating real things locally.

Support Your Farm Addiction. 🌾