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Farm Addiction Market

Farm Addiction Market

Once a month, the CAL Ranch parking lot turns into a little world of its own. 🌻

Next market:
📍 Saturday, May 23rd • 11am–2pm
📍 CAL Ranch on 4th St

This is not your average pop-up market.

It’s growers, bakers, homesteaders, herbalists, artists, makers, and local families all gathered in one place. The kind of place where you show up for sourdough and somehow leave with tomato plants, handmade soap, fresh eggs, a new friend, and plans to come back next month.

You’ll find:
🌱 Plants, seeds, & herbs
🥚 Farm fresh eggs & homestead animals
💩 Compost, Worms + Soil Amendments
🍞 Fresh sourdough, jams, jellies & baked treats
🍯 Local honey
🧵 Handmade crafts, fiber arts, jewelry & books
🍵 Teas, tinctures, salves & apothecary goods
👕 Custom shirts, tumblers, jackets & more
♻️ Community resources + pay-what-you-can thrift
🍋 Food trucks + Fresh Lemonade

And for the kiddos:
✨ Glitter tattoos
🎈 Balloon animals
🎨 Free arts & crafts table

Come hungry.
Come wander.
Come support real people creating real things locally.

Support Your Farm Addiction. 🌾

CAL Ranch Parking Lot
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
CAL Ranch Parking Lot
2530 North Fourth Street
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
520-808-4630
farmaddictionmarket@gmail.com
https://farmaddictmarket.wixsite.com/info