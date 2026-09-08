Feng E in Concert

Prepare to be amazed by Feng E, the viral ukulele phenomenon whose explosive technique and soulful stage presence have wowed audiences worldwide. He is making a Sedona stop on his U.S. tour Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

After lighting up stages from Los Angeles to New York City, Feng E — the viral ukulele virtuoso from Taiwan — now brings his breathtaking talent to Sedona!

Feng E first stunned the world at just ten years old when his mesmerizing ukulele rendition of Tommy Emmanuel’s Classical Gas went viral. Almost overnight, the young prodigy became an international sensation — appearing twice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and captivating millions more on Asia’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent.

Since those early viral days, Feng E has evolved into one of the most electrifying young artists in the global ukulele scene. His dazzling performances have graced stages across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, and Hawaii, earning him international awards and headline slots. His groundbreaking 2024 U.S. West Coast tour wowed audiences with showstopping sets at the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival, alongside national TV and radio appearances.

With nearly one million YouTube subscribers and countless millions of views, Feng E continues to push boundaries and redefine what the ukulele can do. In 2025, he headlined the Denver International Ukulele Festival and saw his band Resonance Effect capture the top prize at Taiwan’s Taoyuan Iron Rose Hot Sound Awards — their version of Idol.

Now, this teenage virtuoso returns to U.S. stages, ready to captivate audiences once again. Experience the energy, emotion, and pure joy of an artist who’s redefining a generation of music.

Don’t miss this chance to witness his extraordinary musicianship — live!

For more information on Feng E and to see videos of his performances and listen to his music, please visit www.fengemusic.com.

Feng E performs live in concert on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Feng E in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

