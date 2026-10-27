Fiddle Tales: Stories Between Worlds Concert

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Fiddle Tales: Stories Between Worlds” live on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Fiddler Kate Rose, guitarist Armand Ramirez and percussionist Sabina Sandoval present a concert of intergenerational musical storytelling. Drawing from Celtic, Hispanic, Southwestern, and other oral traditions, they weave fiddle and guitar through stories, rhythm, movement, props, natural sound effects, humor, and audience participation.

Old tales acquire contemporary twists, tunes interrupt stories, stories explain tunes, and children, adults, and elders become part of an experience that changes with the people in the room.

This special afternoon concert recalls the older experience of generations gathering together to hear stories, make music, laugh, listen, and participate.

Dr. Kate Rose is a fiddler, scholar, and the founder of Wild Steps. Trained in traditional music in County Clare, Ireland, she now researches historic Southwest traditions and performs them in dynamic programs that bring history to life through music and storytelling.

Armand Ramirez is a versatile guitarist whose deep experience in Latin, folk, and roots traditions gives the music a powerful rhythmic drive and stylistic range. His playing bridges cultures and eras, bringing warmth and groove to the Wild West Fiddle Project’s sound.

Sabina Sandoval is an acclaimed drummer, percussionist, educator, and TED Talk speaker with over 35 years of professional experience. Known for her dynamic performances and infectious energy, she brings people together through rhythm, improvisation, and the joy of making music.

“Fiddle Tales: Stories Between Worlds” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with the performers in the lobby after the show.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

