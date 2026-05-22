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Fiddler of Flagstaff Contest

Fiddler of Flagstaff Contest

Join us for a fun, fiddly extravaganza with many genres and players, and each audience member gets a vote, so YOU can elect the Fiddler of Flagstaff for the year!
A carnavalesque event—pure joy! A competition that does NOT take itself seriously, but lets fiddlers have the floor and make everyone dance on it.

Charly's Pub and Grill
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Steps
9283808489
wildsteps8@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/KateRoseWildIrishFiddle/

Artist Group Info

katerose88888@gmail.com
Charly's Pub and Grill
23 N Leroux St
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928 779 1919