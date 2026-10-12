Fiesta del Mundo Celebration is Oct. 18 at the Flagstaff Mall

Sunnyside Neighborhood Association's Fiesta del Mundo will feature live music, artisan craft booths, food vendors and traditional folklorico dancers in the Entertainment Area outside JCPenney.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard’s, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Date and Time: Sun, 18 Oct 2026 12:00 - Sun, 18 Oct 2026 17:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

