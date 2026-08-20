© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fine Arts Fair in Old Town Cottonwood

Fine Arts Fair in Old Town Cottonwood

Spend the weekend surrounded by art, creativity, and the charm of Old Town Cottonwood at the Arizona Wine Country Artists Village, October 9–11 at Old Town Activity Park.

This free, outdoor art and craft fair brings together talented artists and makers from across Arizona and the region, offering a chance to shop original, one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find in a typical store. Meet the artists behind the work, watch them create, learn about their craft, and find something special to take home.

There’s something for everyone, including a free scavenger hunt and raffle with artist-donated prizes and a $500 cash grand prize, plus a hands-on Children’s Art Activity Tent where kids can get creative and make their own artwork.

And when you’re ready for a break, you’re just steps from everything that makes Old Town Cottonwood a favorite destination. Grab a bite, explore local shops and galleries, or visit one of the area’s nearby wine tasting rooms.

Admission is free, and the event is family and pet-friendly. Come browse. Come discover. Come meet the artists. And maybe find something you’ll love enough to take home.

Old Town Activity Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Arizona Wine Country Artists Village
928-593-8470
designupload@outlook.com
https://artists-village.com/
Old Town Activity Park
187 E Pima St
Cottonwood, Arizona 86326
9285938470
designupload@outlook.com
https://artists-village.com/