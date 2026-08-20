Fine Arts Fair in Old Town Cottonwood

Spend the weekend surrounded by art, creativity, and the charm of Old Town Cottonwood at the Arizona Wine Country Artists Village, October 9–11 at Old Town Activity Park.

This free, outdoor art and craft fair brings together talented artists and makers from across Arizona and the region, offering a chance to shop original, one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find in a typical store. Meet the artists behind the work, watch them create, learn about their craft, and find something special to take home.

There’s something for everyone, including a free scavenger hunt and raffle with artist-donated prizes and a $500 cash grand prize, plus a hands-on Children’s Art Activity Tent where kids can get creative and make their own artwork.

And when you’re ready for a break, you’re just steps from everything that makes Old Town Cottonwood a favorite destination. Grab a bite, explore local shops and galleries, or visit one of the area’s nearby wine tasting rooms.

Admission is free, and the event is family and pet-friendly. Come browse. Come discover. Come meet the artists. And maybe find something you’ll love enough to take home.