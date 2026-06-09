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Fireflies: Discover the Science & Conservation of Arizona’s Fireflies

Fireflies: Discover the Science & Conservation of Arizona’s Fireflies

Most people don't know there are fireflies in Arizona, but in fact, there are at least 20 species! Come learn about firefly ecology, local species, and how you can help conserve these amazing insects!

Rachel Laura is the Deputy Executive Director of Friends of the Verde River and is currently studying an endemic Arizona firefly for her doctoral work. She is a Certified Senior Ecologist as well as a Certified Wildlife Biologist with nearly 20 years of experience in wildlife and ecology.

Natural History Institute
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/