Fireflies: Discover the Science & Conservation of Arizona’s Fireflies

Most people don't know there are fireflies in Arizona, but in fact, there are at least 20 species! Come learn about firefly ecology, local species, and how you can help conserve these amazing insects!

Rachel Laura is the Deputy Executive Director of Friends of the Verde River and is currently studying an endemic Arizona firefly for her doctoral work. She is a Certified Senior Ecologist as well as a Certified Wildlife Biologist with nearly 20 years of experience in wildlife and ecology.