Flagstaff’s First Friday ArtWalk is a FREE monthly celebration of creativity that brings downtown to life on the first Friday of every month. Artist studios, galleries, shops, restaurants, and local venues open their doors in the evening, showcasing a diverse mix of art—from painting and photography to ceramics, jewelry, and live performance. Visitors can stroll between locations, meet artists, enjoy live music, and experience the vibrant energy of Flagstaff’s arts community. Whether you’re a dedicated collector or just looking for a lively night out, First Friday offers a welcoming, walkable way to connect with local culture and creativity.