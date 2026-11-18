The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Fjord” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

In “Fjord” — from two⁠-⁠time Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu — a Norwegian woman and her devout Romanian husband relocate with their five children to a remote, close⁠-⁠knit, coastal town set in a distant fjord. Their teenage children form a fast bond with a neighboring family as unease begins to simmer around their rigid beliefs.

When allegations of abuse emerge, they are forced to confront a system of judgment that blurs the line between concern and prejudice. The community asks itself if the traditional education that the children get from their parents would have anything to do with it.

“Had me on the edge of my seat until the credits rolled.” — Radhika Seth, Vogue

“Fjord” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 27-Dec.2. Showtimes will be Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27, 30 and Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

