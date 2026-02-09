'Flag Day' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of “Flag Day” showing June 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

One flag. Many voices. In “Flag Day”, a small-town community joins together to celebrate patriotism over partisanship.

Set in the small farming community of Three Oaks, Michigan — home to the nation’s largest Flag Day parade — “Flag Day” is a verité portrait of ritual, identity, and belonging in an era of deep political division. Somewhere between tradition and transformation lies this village, whose annual parade has become a pageant of American aspiration and memory.

Over the course of Flag Day weekend, the film immerses viewers in the lives of a diverse cross-section of townspeople: veterans, local business owners, marching bands, and volunteers who, for one weekend each June, create an event that is at once nostalgic and reflective of the tensions of our time. Their stories reveal both the beauty and the fragility of community life in a time of polarization.

Flag Day was filmed in an observational, verité style, capturing moments of humor, conflict, and grace as the community prepares for its defining ritual. The film offers a ground-level portrait of civic life — a portrait that holds both the good and the hard truths of being American. The project asks what binds us together today and whether those bonds can still be renewed.

“Flag Day” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 12-18. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

