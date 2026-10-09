Flagstaff Baskin-Robbins Celebrates Grand Opening with $1.31 Scoops

Celebrate the grand opening of Baskin-Robbins’ newest shop at 1431 S. Milton Road in Flagstaff on Saturday, Oct. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can enjoy $1.31 ice cream scoops and music, spin the Baskin-Robbins prize wheel and take photos with Baskin-Robbins’ mascot Coney. Franchisee Jing Tu will also celebrate with a $1,000 donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.