Flagstaff Baskin-Robbins Celebrates Grand Opening with $1.31 Scoops
Flagstaff Baskin-Robbins Celebrates Grand Opening with $1.31 Scoops
Celebrate the grand opening of Baskin-Robbins’ newest shop at 1431 S. Milton Road in Flagstaff on Saturday, Oct. 17.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can enjoy $1.31 ice cream scoops and music, spin the Baskin-Robbins prize wheel and take photos with Baskin-Robbins’ mascot Coney. Franchisee Jing Tu will also celebrate with a $1,000 donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank.
The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.
Baskin-Robbins
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
On Behalf Of Baskin Robbins
267-994-5021
Dh@alliancemarketingpartners.com
Baskin-Robbins
1431 S. Milton RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86001