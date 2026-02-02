Flagstaff Community Farmer's Market

What started out as a small production on a dirt lot, has today turned into a thriving local market with food vendors, art, fresh produce, and more! The Flagstaff Community Market is dedicated to providing an outlet for small-scale vendors the opportunity to thrive in our community by giving them a place to sell their local, sustainably grown food as well as other hand-crafted products. This market also promotes education in the community and works to encourage those in rural and urban parts in the city to grow their own food. The Flagstaff Community Market started in 2000 and now has a partner market focused solely on supporting local artisans called the Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Please come and enjoy each of the markets and discover what Flagstaff locals have in store for you!