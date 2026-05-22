Flagstaff Mall Joins Route 66 Centennial Celebration with Buzz Lightyear Dance Party

Route 66 is turning 100, and Flagstaff Mall is inviting visitors to celebrate these first 100 years of America's most iconic highway with a full day of larger-than-life festivities. As travelers cruise into Flagstaff for the citywide Route 66 Centennial Birthday Celebration, the mall is transforming into a lively stop along the Mother Road where nostalgia, neon-era road-trip spirit and classic Americana meet interactive experiences designed for a new generation. It will be a day filled with chalk art, family-friendly entertainment, photo contests and free rides into downtown festivities. From immersive art installations and character dance parties to complimentary downtown shuttles and playful photo opps, the celebration offers families plenty of reasons to pull over, stay awhile and get their shopping fix on Route 66.

Events take place throughout the day on Saturday, June 6 (unless specifically noted).

Route 66 3D Chalk Art Experience

(Begins Friday, June 5 through Saturday, June 6)

One of the weekend's biggest attractions will literally stop guests in their tracks as a professional chalk artist transforms pavement near Mi Tesoro into a massive interactive 3D illusion inspired by the legendary highway. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Friday afternoon and evening to watch the artwork come to life before returning Saturday to pose inside the completed installation for eye-popping photos that look straight out of a vintage roadside attraction. The larger-than-life display is designed to capture the adventurous spirit and Americana nostalgia that have defined Route 66 for generations.

Route 66 Hands on Chalk Zone and Family Fun

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families can roll up their sleeves and add their own creative touch to the celebration during a hands-on community chalk art experience located near the outdoor fireplace by the Food Court entrance. Kids and guests of all ages can create colorful drawings, pose for interactive photos and help transform the pavement into a giant Route 66-inspired canvas filled with bright colors, playful artwork and road-trip energy. In addition, the first 100 kids will receive a Chalk Holder, courtesy of Flagstaff Mall.

Harkins Theatres Fillup the Cup Appearance

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harkins' mascot Fillup the Cup will also make a special appearance by the food court entrance with free popcorn and loyalty cup vouchers available while supplies last, adding even more family fun to the afternoon festivities.

Buzz Lightyear Dance Party

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration blasts off inside the Entertainment Area as Buzz Lightyear arrives for a free all-day dance party filled with music, movement and interactive fun. Families can stop by throughout the afternoon to dance, snap photos and enjoy high-energy entertainment.

Free Downtown Shuttle Service and Parking

Guests heading into Flagstaff for the citywide Route 66 Centennial festivities can avoid the stress of downtown parking by using Flagstaff Mall as their celebration headquarters. Visitors can park for free at the mall before hopping aboard complimentary shuttle transportation running between the property and downtown events throughout the day, making it easy to experience both the downtown festivities and the mall's own lineup of entertainment and activities. Plans are also underway to include onboard guides sharing information about Route 66 celebrations taking place throughout the city.

100 Years of Route 66 Photo Contest

Visitors can turn their Route 66 memories into prize-winning moments during the mall's themed photo contest by visiting all six areas for six chances to win. Guests attending the June 6 festivities are encouraged to snap photos at featured locations throughout the property, including the 3D chalk art installation, kids chalk zone, appearances by Fillup the Cup, Buzz Lightyear dance party and the mall's Route 66 mural located in the Food Court. Participants can upload their favorite pictures to the mall's Facebook contest page and encourage friends to vote for a chance to win one of two $100 shopping sprees to the store of their choice. One winner will be selected based on the most likes, while another will be chosen at random.

Route 66 Monument Selfie Station

To keep the photo fun going and get those extra kicks on 66, don't forget to visit the Route 66 Monument Selfie Station, located outside JCPenney on old Route 66.

Toy Story Costume Contest

June 6 and June 13

The celebration continues beyond Route 66 weekend with a Toy Story-themed costume contest leading up to the release of Toy Story 5 on June 19. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Toy Story characters, attend one or both character events and snap photos with Buzz, Woody or Jessie for a chance to win movie passes. Participants can upload their photos to the mall's Facebook contest page, where winners will be selected for the most likes, a staff favorite and one random drawing.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3647765-0?pid=10317

Category: Community

Date and Time: 6th June 2026 at 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States