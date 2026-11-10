Flagstaff Mountain Film presents "The River"

The Colorado River is more than a river. It’s a lifeline, a landscape, and a defining part of who we are in the Southwest. And its future is being decided right now.

On Thursday, November 19, Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival and American Rivers invite you to a special screening of The River, a powerful documentary that takes us into the lives of the people who depend on the Colorado River and the difficult choices shaping its future.

This story hits close to home. From the communities that rely on its water to the landscapes and ecosystems it sustains, the Colorado River connects us all. And what happens next matters.

But the film is just the beginning of the conversation.

Following the screening, director Mara Gasbarro Tasker will join a special panel discussion moderated by Mindy Riesenberg from the Grand Canyon Conservancy, bringing the conversation off the screen and into our community.

You’ll have the opportunity to hear from experts about what's been happening behind closed doors, hear different perspectives, and be part of a discussion about one of the most important issues facing the American Southwest.

This is the first of many conversations we'll be curating around the Colorado River, and we hope you'll join us.

Thursday, November 19

Coconino High School mini-auditorium, Flagstaff

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. | Film begins at 6:30 p.m.