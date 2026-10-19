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Flagstaff Navy Week 2026: Nov. 9-16

Flagstaff Navy Week 2026: Nov. 9-16

The U.S. Navy is bringing the first-ever Flagstaff Navy Week to Northern Arizona, Nov. 9-16, 2026. Led by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), the week of Veterans Day will honor past service members in the spirit of Veterans Day, the centennial of historic Route 66 and our nation’s first “Dark Sky City.” Sailors will be in Flagstaff and neighboring communities all week with performances, educational activities, community events and service projects.

Highlights include free concerts at the Snowbowl, the Museum of Northern Arizona and aboard the Grand Canyon Railway, along with Navy Ceremonial Guard drill performances and STEM presentations from the U.S. Naval Observatory. There will also be explosive ordnance disposal and history displays, Sailors from the future USS Arizona, tributes to Arizona’s veterans, and NAU’s Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 14. The full schedule will be posted at outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Flagstaff-2026 as early as Oct. 26.

Various locations in Flagstaff
06:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO)
(901) 874-5590
john.j.stevens4.mil@us.navy.mil
https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Flagstaff-2026/

Artist Group Info

snapinteract@gmail.com
Various locations in Flagstaff
https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Flagstaff-2026/