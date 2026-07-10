Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces to celebrate 11th annual Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada on Aug. 1, 2026

Mariachi Rubor, New Destiny and Ballet Folklorico de Colores — Flagstaff to headline FREE event. Veterans encouraged to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo

FLAGSTAFF — To celebrate and recognize Flagstaff’s Hispanic roots, Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces invites the public to attend its 11th annual “Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada — Mariachi and Folklórico Festival” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St., Flagstaff.

The event, FREE and open to the public, has drawn upwards of 400 visitors in past years. This year’s Premier Sponsors are the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, the Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council (CHAC), Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary and San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church. Sponsorships are still available and most appreciated.

What is a Tardeada? It’s a vibrant afternoon festival and social dance celebrating Flagstaff’s Hispanic culture and community history.

The festival’s goal is to celebrate the legacy of Flagstaff’s Hispanic culture through entertainment, music, dance, art, food and exhibits. All veterans are encouraged to to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo.

The entertainment stage will feature Mariachi Rubor from Phoenix, with opening music by Ruben Hernandez from Flagstaff. Ballet Folklorico de Colores – Flagstaff will also perform, with dance music to conclude the celebration by New Destiny from Phoenix.

A raffle. Mexican and regular barbeque food will be sold as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces’ Cultural Heritage Fund.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is a significant historic site because it was the pride and centerpiece of the Hispanic community when it was built in 1926 by Flagstaff Hispanic pioneer families, who had strong bonds to the church.

So for locals and visitors, escape triple-digit temperatures in the rest of the state, bring your lawn chairs and canopies and enjoy the cooler mountain breezes of Northern Arizona.

As part of the weekend celebration, a Mariachi Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

The public is invited to both events. Visit www.flagstaffnuestrasraices.org or send an email to president@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org or info@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org for more information.