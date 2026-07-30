Flagstaff Nuestras Raices to celebrate 11th annual Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada on Aug. 1, 2026

The event is FREE, open to the public and has drawn upwards of 400 visitors in past years. Sponsorships are still available and most appreciated.

Entertainment for this year includes a dance performance by Ballet Folklorico de Colores - Flagstaff, the music of Ruben Hernandez, the return of the popular all-female Mariachi Rubor, with closing dance music by New Destiny.

What is a Tardeada? It's a vibrant afternoon festival and social dance celebrating Flagstaff's Hispanic culture and community history.

The festival's goal is to celebrate the legacy of Flagstaff's Hispanic culture through entertainment, music, dance, art, food and exhibits.

All veterans are encouraged to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo.

A raffle. Mexican and regular barbeque food will be sold as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Nuestras Raices' Cultural Heritage Fund.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is a significant historic site because it was the pride and centerpiece of the Hispanic community when it was built in the late 1920s by Flagstaff Hispanic pioneer families, who had strong bonds to the church.

So for locals and visitors, escape triple-digit temperatures in the rest of the state, bring your lawn chairs and canopies and enjoy the cooler mountain breezes of Northern Arizona.

As part of the weekend celebration, a Mariachi Mass will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3756402-1?pid=10317

Artists / Speakers: Mariachi Rubor, New Destiny, Ballet Folklorico de Colores - Flagstaff

Category: Community

Date and Time: 1st August 2026 at 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Venue details: Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 224 South Kendrick Street, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86001, United States