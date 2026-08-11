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Flagstaff Oktoberfest

Flagstaff Oktoberfest

Raise your steins, Flagstaff — the 17th Annual Flagstaff Oktoberfest returns to Wheeler Park on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 AM–9 PM! Celebrate fall in the mountains with a full day of craft beer, brats, live music, contests, kids activities, vendors, and our famous Puppy Races with High Country Humane.
Come dressed in your best Bavarian gear and enjoy everything from the Root Beer Garden to lawn games to local food favorites. Every ticket supports the Debbi Grogan Memorial Fund, helping fund music education for local students through the Flagstaff Unified School District Foundation.
It’s Flagstaff’s biggest fall tradition — and the perfect way to kick off the season. Prost!
🎟 Tickets are live — grab yours now! This event sells fast every year. Kids 12 & under free.

Wheeler Park
10
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peak Events
Wheeler Park
211 W. Aspen Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004