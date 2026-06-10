Flagstaff Piano Festival

FPF's world-class pianists come to Flagstaff to work with young pianists, piano teachers, and auditors of all ages in a week-long Academy that includes lessons, masterclasses, and performances, as well as the FPF Competition.

But they don't stop there, they also provide amazing daily concerts for the entire community!

FPF daily concerts and masterclasses with pianists from around the world are popular with local music lovers as well as Flagstaff visitors.

The faculty concert, all masterclasses, and young artists concerts / competition are free for everyone, and tickets for all other concerts are available at nau.edu/cto with package deals, and senior discounts! NAU|CCC students and all youth 17 and under can attend all events for free!

This is the 5th year of the festival, and world class pianists including Guest Artists: SERGEI BABAYAN , ALEXANDER KOBRIN, the CANN SISTERS PIANO DUO (Michelle and Kimberly Cann), and SIMONE DINNERSTEIN, as well as current and former KSOM piano Faculty: Aimee Fincher, Silvan Negruțiu, Kenneth Osowski, and Michelle Wachter, with additional concerts provided by the students of the FPF 2026 Piano Academy.

Join us in celebrating the 5th season of elevated piano in Flagstaff!

Can't make it to Flag?

You can also stream events at our NAU Auditoria YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/@NAU-Virtual-Stage) Ticketed events require a ticket to stream, purchased at the same link as the in-person tickets at even more affordable prices!.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3678442-0?pid=10317

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3678442-2?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Sat, 20 Jun 2026 19:00 - Sat, 27 Jun 2026 15:00

Venue details: Kitt Recital Hall, 1115 South Knoles Drive, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86011, United States

Category: Festivals | Live Music

Price:

General Admission: USD 35.00