Flagstaff Piano Festival: 2026 YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION

Friday | June 26 | 1 PM

Kitt Recital Hall

Flagstaff Piano Festival presents the 2026 Young Artist Piano Competition. Enjoy amazing piano from students of all ages throughout the afternoon!

Free event. Open to the Public.

FlagstaffPianoFestival.com

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