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Flagstaff Piano Festival: 2026 YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION

Flagstaff Piano Festival: 2026 YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION

Flagstaff Piano Festival: 2026 YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION

Friday | June 26 | 1 PM

Kitt Recital Hall

Flagstaff Piano Festival presents the 2026 Young Artist Piano Competition. Enjoy amazing piano from students of all ages throughout the afternoon!

Free event. Open to the Public.

FlagstaffPianoFestival.com

#CALisMusic #KittSchoolOfMusic #YoungArtistCompetition #FPF2026

Kitt Recital Hall
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

NAU College of Arts & Letters
artsandletters@nau.edu

Artist Group Info

jamie.paul@nau.edu
Kitt Recital Hall
1115 Knoles Dr
Flagstaff, Arizona 86011