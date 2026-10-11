A Free, Community, Live Music Festival coming

to Flagstaff Neighborhoods on Halloween!

Saturday, October 31, 2026, 5pm to 8pm

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona - FLAGSTAFF PICK-OR-TREAT ACOUSTIC PORCHFEST is a collaboration between AH Creative Productions, Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music, and Flagstaff Volunteers for Live Music. FLAGSTAFF PICK-OR-TREAT ACOUSTIC PORCHFEST is an off-season community event brought to you by the team behind the Flagstaff Folk Festival.

A Porchfest is a free, community-driven music and arts festival where residents open their front porches, yards, and driveways as makeshift stages for local performers.

The Flagstaff Pick or Treat Acoustic Porchfest will feature musical performances by artists from Flagstaff and Northern Arizona.

🎶 NOW SEEKING PORCH HOSTS & MUSICIANS! 🎶

FLAGSTAFF PICK-OR-TREAT ACOUSTIC PORCHFEST is now seeking music-loving Porch Hosts to present acoustic live musical performances on front porches on Halloween. We’re looking for porches in high trick-or-treating activity areas so that kids and families will get to hear and see people playing music together. As a porch host you can select the acts yourself or let us do that for you.

🎶 WANT TO PLAY?🎶

Musicians and bands can sign up to perform a 45-minute set of family-friendly music unplugged. Put out a tip jar and merch and keep material clean and family-friendly. Costumes and Halloween-themed songs are suggested but not required.

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Sign up to be a Porch Host or to perform by visiting: www.flagstaffporchfest.com. Sign up by October 28th for inclusion in the festival map.

CONTACT

Antara Hunter,

director@flagfolkfest.org

