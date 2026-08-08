Flagstaff Women's Wellness Fair

This free community event is designed to connect women with healthcare resources, education, screenings, and wellness services across every stage of life. We are bringing together healthcare providers, nonprofits, wellness professionals, and community organizations to create an accessible, welcoming, and informative experience for the Flagstaff community. We will have speakers on Perimenopause, Pelvic floor PT and Nutrition/wellness. With over 40 venders we hope there will be something for everyone! Please show up or RSVP at our website. We look forward to seeing you there!