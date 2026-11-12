Foamers, rivet counters, trainspotters, and railfans: Experiential Learning and Colorado’s Narrow Gauge Railroads

In conjunction with the installation of MNA’s Snowpine Model Railway, NAU History Professor Michael Amundson will give a talk about how trains, from the small ones around our trees or in our gardens to the massive heritage ones we ride around the countryside, teach us about history. He will share stories, pictures, and videos of his recent sabbatical in Colorado learning about how heritage railroads, museums, model trains, books, photographs, and even computer gaming represent the past. This talk will delight train lovers, educators and anyone whose ears perk up at the sound of a train whistle!

This talk is free for MNA members and free with regular museum admission.