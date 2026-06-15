Focus on Photography: Dream, Believe, Create

John Barclay created his program "Dream , Believe , Create" to reflect his artistic journey. He began his journey with few skills but aspired to be better. He watched and learned, gained a bit of confidence, and then began to see photography not only as a reflection of the world around him, but also as the representation of the reality inside himself. His photographic journey freed him to create what was uniquely his own. John wants to share that journey and help you discover the artist residing inside all of us. John always created images but was never "a photographer." He told himself he wasn't creative. He wasn't artistic. But he had this new camera and wanted to learn how to use it. Attending his first photo workshop, he stared in awe at the images shared by the group. The dream of being a "good" photographer was born. John sought out great photographers and emulated them, listened to them, and learned from them. But he became a photographer in his own right when Nancy Rotenberg told him "Follow YOUR vision," she said," make the pictures only you can see." Doubtful, but willing, John began looking for the images that spoke directly to him. Visions that pulled his eye or aroused his imagination. He looked for a connection and found his photographer self.Focus on Photography is a monthly photography lecture and workshop series arranged by and held in partnership with Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club.