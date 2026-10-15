Focus on Photography: Exploring Light

"Join San Luis Obispo, California based professional landscape and nature photographer Nic Stover for his presentation “Evaluating and Working with Light in Nature Photography.” Nic will discuss how to think about the many different types of light within photography and how to deal with them in the field. Nic’s presentation focuses on what helps photographers discover those aspects of the light they can control and how they can work with the light they’re given to create to the type of image they want to create.

Nic currently resides in San Luis Obispo, California where he teaches classes, leads workshops, and brings together amazing speakers. He enjoys travel and exploration in places like the Canadian Rockies, the High Sierras, and the Desert Southwest that hold the most value for him on his creative journey. The Nature Photography Collective, through which he hosts a regular speaker series, brings in the very best nature photography teachers and educators. Throughout his photographic journey, his hope is to engage people in their natural environment and deepen their appreciation of the beauty and the opportunities that exist to protect this amazing place we call Earth.

Focus on Photography is a monthly photography lecture and workshop series arranged by and held in partnership with Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club. "