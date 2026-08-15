Focus on Photography: Lenses: What you Need to Know

"Learn how to select, buy and use lenses along with the importance of aperture in photography. Presenter Bill Royce will show and compare sample images from old and new lenses, including one from 1965. Topics will include technical information such as lens design features and issues, diffraction vs. aperture, wide open performance, and the meaning of MTF curves, as well as how to buy camera gear on eBay.

Bill Royce is a former Air Force fighter pilot and a retired Boeing test pilot. His interest in photography began in the early 1960s when he was given a Yashica twin lens reflex. His career in the Air Force and Boeing provided him with numerous opportunities to photograph airplanes and people. Currently, his primary photographic interest is street photography and scenic photography. He has won several awards at local art shows and has published several books. Bill is an Adobe-Certified Expert in Lightroom. A past Board Member of the Leica Society International, he is the leader of the Prescott Leica Users Group and Past President of the Puget Sound Camera Club. He is also the leader of YDAPC’s Black and White Special Interest Group!

Focus on Photography is a monthly photography lecture and workshop series arranged by and held in partnership with Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club. "