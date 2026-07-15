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Focus on Photography: Lightroom: From Camera to Social Media

Focus on Photography: Lightroom: From Camera to Social Media

Lightroom can help you quickly edit photos and help keep them organized. Rob Cooley will demonstrate how to use Adobe Lightroom Classic to import photos from your camera, how to quickly edit them and get them exported to use on social media. Rob will also explain some of the rules you will need to follow on different social media platforms.

Prescott Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info