Focus on Photography: The Art of the Image: Discovering Photographic Genres

"Photography has become a very diverse art form. It has grown into many specialized genres designed to capture specific subjects, and moods as well as employing many specialized techniques to create art. The Focus on Photography October program will be looking through the lens of the Special Interest Groups of the Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club to explore four genres of photography, as well as Printing and Lightroom post-processing techniques used within photographic genres.

The October speakers, all members of the Yavapai Digital Arts & Photo Club, are the leaders of the following YDAPC Special Interest Groups:

Birds and Wildlife with Judy Connick

Black and White with Bill Royce

Creative with Melinda Anderson

Night Sky Photography with Bill Zombeck

Lightroom Post-Processing Techniques with Cindee Beechwood

Print with Jim Vincolisi

Focus on Photography is a monthly photography lecture and workshop series arranged by and held in partnership with Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club. "