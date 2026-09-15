Focus on Photography: The Art of the Image: Discovering Photographic Genres
Focus on Photography: The Art of the Image: Discovering Photographic Genres
"Photography has become a very diverse art form. It has grown into many specialized genres designed to capture specific subjects, and moods as well as employing many specialized techniques to create art. The Focus on Photography October program will be looking through the lens of the Special Interest Groups of the Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club to explore four genres of photography, as well as Printing and Lightroom post-processing techniques used within photographic genres.
The October speakers, all members of the Yavapai Digital Arts & Photo Club, are the leaders of the following YDAPC Special Interest Groups:
Birds and Wildlife with Judy Connick
Black and White with Bill Royce
Creative with Melinda Anderson
Night Sky Photography with Bill Zombeck
Lightroom Post-Processing Techniques with Cindee Beechwood
Print with Jim Vincolisi
Focus on Photography is a monthly photography lecture and workshop series arranged by and held in partnership with Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club. "