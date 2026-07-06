'For the Love of a Woman' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “For the Love of a Woman” showing July 17-23 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Search for others … find yourself.

“For the Love of a Woman” is a sweeping English-language saga based on the beloved novel of Israeli author Meir Shalev, The Loves of Judith.

1970. Esther, a tormented American in her forties, receives a letter after the death of her mother: she must find a woman who lived in the 30s in Palestine and keeps a secret about her life. Esther begins her search in Israel, helped by Zayde, a university professor with a particular background.

1930. A village of settlers, the atmosphere of a new world. Moshe, a widower with two children, hires a woman to help him. The arrival of Yehudit changes the life of Moshe and two other men: Yaakov, a romantic farmer, and Globerman, a cattle dealer. An exciting and tragic love story begins.

By tying together the threads that bind past and present, Esther and Zayde will discover a shocking truth.

“For the Love of a Woman” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 17-23. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 17, 18, 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 21, 22 and 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

