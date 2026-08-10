'Franz' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Franz” showing Aug. 21-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Award-winning director Agnieszka Holland is embarking on her most ambitious project to date, a biopic of the iconic 20th-century Czech writer Franz Kafka.

Conceived as a kaleidoscopic mosaic, the film follows the imprint Kafka left on the world from his birth in 19th-century Prague to his death in post-WW1 Vienna.

“Franz” will give the audience a brand new perspective on the life of the man behind the literary giant.

“Franz” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 21-27. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21, 22 and 23 at 4:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25, 26 and 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

