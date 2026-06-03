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Free Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Free Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable experience at our museum on July 4! We’re thrilled to offer free admission for one day only, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore our incredible exhibits and discover the stories behind them.

Bring your family and friends along for a day of wonder and adventure, and immerse yourself in the rich history and vibrant culture of Prescott and Arizona.

Admission will be free all day as we continue our celebration of America’s 250th Birthday.

Don’t forget to catch Sharlot Hall Museum in the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade starting at 9AM!

Sharlot Hall Museum
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/