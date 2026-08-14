FREE Lesson & Tour

🍹 Free Hands-On Bartending Intro Class right here in Cottonwood!

Hey everyone! I just joined this group and wanted to share a completely free event I'm hosting for my Verde Valley neighbors.

If you are looking for a fun new weekend hobby or curious about earning great extra cash with a flexible hospitality side-hustle, come check us out at Northern Arizona Bartending School!

You'll get to tour our professional setup and get real, hands-on practice with bar tools.

📅 When: Last Saturday of Every Month

📍 Where: Cottonwood, AZ

💵 Cost: 100% Free

Seats are limited so everyone gets quality time at the mixing stations, so you do need to reserve a spot in advance.

👉 Grab your free seat directly on our website: www.northernazbartendingschool.com

🎓 P.S. If you want to skip the intro and jump straight into our full Standard Certification Course to get job-ready immediately, we have just 9 exclusive "Fast-Track" slots left to save $200! Use code VIP200 at checkout on our site to lock in your career tuition for $399 instead of $599 before the 9 available slots fill up. See you there! 🍹

