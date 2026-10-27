The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival for a special premiere of “Freehub PRESENTS: A Mountain Bike Film Festival” on Friday, Nov. 6 at the Sedona International Film Festival Theatres. There will be two screenings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Freehub PRESENTS is a collection of films from some of the best filmmakers and riders, as well as new up-and-comers alike, all given the proper big screen experience. The multi-stop film festival honors top and emerging filmmakers, riders, leaders, and storytellers who will shape the sport for generations to come.

Cinematic events and coast-to-coast independent events celebrate community, culture, and cinema while benefiting nonprofit trail advocacy organizations. Freehub Media and the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival are proud to partner for this stop of the 2026 Freehub PRESENTS film tour.

Get your tickets and join us for what is sure to be a great evening!

“Freehub PRESENTS: A Mountain Bike Film Festival” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 with proceeds benefitting the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival.

For more information about the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, please visit www.sedonamtbfestival.com.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

