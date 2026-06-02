'Frequency' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival will present two special screenings of “Frequency: The Secret of Everything” — a powerful new documentary from filmmakers Kaia Roman and Zappy Zapolin — at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on June 16 and 23.

More than a documentary, “Frequency: The Secret of Everything” is an urgent exploration into solutions that could transform how we heal, connect, and thrive.

Both events will take place from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, joined by filmmaker Kaia Roman and followed by live Q&A conversations with renowned experts from the film.

The June 16 screening will feature a live Q&A with Bruce Lipton and Gregg Braden via Zoom, while the June 23 screening will feature an in-person Q&A with Drs. J.J. Hurtak and Desiree Hurtak.

The Sedona screenings are part of a larger global tour beginning May 28, 2026, bringing the film to communities worldwide through live events, guest speakers, and immersive experiences.

“At a time when the challenges facing our planet are so big, Frequency reveals that the solutions are even bigger,” said Filmmaker Kaia Roman.

“If people understood this, it would change the entire dynamic on this planet,” said Bruce H. Lipton, Bestselling Author of The Biology of Belief.

“This film brings solutions for the 21st century, showing frequency is not merely a merely a phenomenon of physics, but a foundational language of life itself,” said Dr. Desiree Hurtak.

About the film

“Frequency: The Secret of Everything” explores the nature of reality and emerging frequency technologies alongside leading voices including Dr. Joe Dispenza, Bruce H. Lipton, Gregg Braden, Lynne McTaggart, Veda Austin, and Michael Beckwith, among many others. At this critical time in the world, “Frequency” explores a powerful idea: What if the answers are already here, just beyond what we’ve been taught to see?

For more information about the film, visit www.TheFrequencyMovie.com.

“Frequency: The Secret of Everything” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, June 16 and 23 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

