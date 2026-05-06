Frida Kahlo: Exhibition on Screen

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with the encore of “Frida Kahlo”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday and Sunday, May 19 and 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the festival’s Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Frida Kahlo is a phenomenon. She is arguably the world’s favorite female artist – beloved by young and old. Exhibition on Screen’s award-winning film — first released during covid to a restricted audience — is back by popular demand with an exciting new addition from the blockbuster transatlantic exhibition from Tate Britain and MFA Houston 'Frida Kahlo: the Making of an Icon'. Back in the cinemas in May 2026, one month before the Tate exhibition opens, allowing audiences to watch both the film and see the show.

Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her face but who was the woman behind the bright colors, the big brows and the floral crowns? Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the true story of her rebellious, passionate and turbulent life.

Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, we take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art.

Exhibition on Screen’s trademark combination of interviews with those who knew her and world experts, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art, combined with new special bonus footage from the 2026 Tate exhibition, delivers a treasure trove of colour and emotion. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works, her home, her studio and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience and her unmatched lust for life, beauty and revolution.

“Frida Kahlo” was created in close collaboration with world experts and those who knew her.

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Frida Kahlo” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Tuesday and Sunday, May 19 and 24 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

