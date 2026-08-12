© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of the Library Annual Booksale 2026

Friends of the Library Annual Booksale 2026

The Friends of the Flagstaff Public Library Annual Book Sale is coming up!

Swing by the Downtown Library and browse a large assortment of books, magazines, movies, and music. With a wide selection of genres, topics, and interests, there is something for everyone at the Friends of the Library Booksale.

There will be plenty of hidden treasures to explore!

There is a SPECIAL Friends Member Preview on Thursday, August 20th, from 6-8pm.

Book Sale Dates and Times:

Friday, August 21: 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 22: 9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 23: 9:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The sale will be held at the Flagstaff Downtown Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave.

Proceeds from the sale support the Friends of the Flagstaff Public Library and their dedication supporting library programs and services.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16754821

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/