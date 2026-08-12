Friends of the Library Annual Booksale 2026

The Friends of the Flagstaff Public Library Annual Book Sale is coming up!

Swing by the Downtown Library and browse a large assortment of books, magazines, movies, and music. With a wide selection of genres, topics, and interests, there is something for everyone at the Friends of the Library Booksale.

There will be plenty of hidden treasures to explore!

There is a SPECIAL Friends Member Preview on Thursday, August 20th, from 6-8pm.

Book Sale Dates and Times:

Friday, August 21: 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 22: 9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 23: 9:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The sale will be held at the Flagstaff Downtown Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave.

Proceeds from the sale support the Friends of the Flagstaff Public Library and their dedication supporting library programs and services.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16754821