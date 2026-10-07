Step into the holiday spirit at Frontier Christmas, an evening of classic holiday merrymaking at Sharlot Hall Museum. This year, we’re extending our hours for even more Christmas fun! Join us from 3 PM to 8 PM for cookies, cider, crafts, and holiday traditions.

Luminarias will line the Museum walkways as visitors make their way from building to building, meeting Living History interpreters, visiting with Father Christmas, and trying their hand at Victorian-inspired crafts. Families can pick up a holiday greeting card created on an 1865 printing press in the Print Shop or experience an early Prescott school lesson, complete with slates and slate pencils, in the Schoolhouse.

The Ranch House will fill the air with the delicious scent of freshly baked cookies, while the Governor’s Mansion tree sparkles with the nostalgia of vintage holiday decorations. Throughout the evening, Father Christmas will visit the Museum campus to help usher in the holiday spirit.

Children and adults alike can create Christmas crafts to take home, and everyone can enjoy a warm cup of cider and a cookie. The Museum Store will also be open with thoughtfully curated gifts from local artisans, perfect for completing your holiday shopping.

Bring the whole family and make Frontier Christmas part of your holiday tradition!