Full Moon Bike Ride or Hike!
Full Moon Bike Ride or Hike!
Join Flagstaff Open Space for a Full Moon bike ride or hike on the Karen Cooper FUTS trail. We'll start by the cabin at Frances Short Pond and ride north up to FALA and back. If you've never been on this trail, you're in for a treat! It's about 6 miles, relatively flat with one big hill.
Frances Short Pond- Located in Thorpe Park Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Frances Short Pond- Located in Thorpe Park Center
191 N Thorpe RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 773-3848