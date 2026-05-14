Full Moon Hike!
Full Moon Hike!
Join Flagstaff Open Space for this month's second Full Moon Hike, walking Picture Canyon's Don Weaver Trail to watch the "Blue Moon" rise! It is 2 miles with a couple of uphill spots, but otherwise fairly flat.
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
08:15 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 213-2154
robert.wallace@flagstaffaz.gov