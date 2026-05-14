Full Moon Hike!
Full Moon Hike!
Join Flagstaff Open Space as we hike the Arizona Trail at Picture Canyon starting at the trailhead at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd, and head north to the tunnel at Rt 89, and come back. It is about 4 miles, fairly flat.
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
05:45 PM - 07:15 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 213-2154
robert.wallace@flagstaffaz.gov