© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Full Moon Hike!

Full Moon Hike!

Join Flagstaff Open Space as we hike the Arizona Trail at Picture Canyon starting at the trailhead at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd, and head north to the tunnel at Rt 89, and come back. It is about 4 miles, fairly flat.

Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
05:45 PM - 07:15 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 213-2154
robert.wallace@flagstaffaz.gov
https://flagstaff.az.gov/2881/Picture-Canyon-Natural-Cultural-Preserve