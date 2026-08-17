Fun to Learn: The Pollinators with Willow Bend and Momentum Aerial! (Festival of Science)
Fun to Learn: The Pollinators with Willow Bend and Momentum Aerial! (Festival of Science)
Bats, birds, beetles, bees, butterflies! Meet the big puppets that tell the story of pollination - how animals and insects move pollen between plants so that more plants can grow. There will be a performance from Momentum Aerial Studio puppeteers and a hands-on activity in the Willow Bend Center. Great for younger kids!
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org