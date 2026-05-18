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Funny Magic for Kids with Matt Lemm

Funny Magic for Kids with Matt Lemm

Fun, funny, and interactive, Magician Matt Lemm will amaze and entertain. For youth of all ages. Summer programs are popular and fill up fast. Seating is on a first-come basis.  Matt Lemm is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info