'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” showing July 31-Aug. 6 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

In the charming town of Willowbrook, Kansas, hairdresser Gail Daughtry is engaged to her devoted high school sweetheart, Tom. Her life takes a turn when a trip to a book signing leads to Tom meeting – and sleeping – with his "celebrity pass."

Reeling from the betrayal, Gail impulsively joins her friend Otto on a trip to Los Angeles, where a psychic convinces Gail that the only way to save her marriage is to "even the scales" with her own celebrity pass: Jon Hamm.

Thus begins an epic journey through Tinseltown as Gail and Otto join forces with a talent agency assistant, a paparazzo, and actor John Slattery, all in the search for Hamm. Along the way, they collide with celebrities and are hunted by a group of Italian assassins as they get ever closer to finding the elusive star.

“Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” stars Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Ken Marino, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Ben Wang.

“Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 31-Aug. 6. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 31, Aug. 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3, 5 and 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

