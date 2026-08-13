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Game Day

Game Day

Ages 8 to 17 Swing by the community room at the East Flagstaff Community Library to play games and table top games! 

East Flagstaff Community Library
Every week through Oct 30, 2026.
Friday: 01:30 PM - 03:00 PM

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

shea.mccall@gmail.com
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/