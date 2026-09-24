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Game Night at the Mead Hall with Good Games Cafe

Game Night at the Mead Hall with Good Games Cafe

Flagstaff's own Good Games Cafe will be joining us at the Long Table with an assortment of games for all to learn about and try out! Bring friends and loved ones for a fun and delicious Sunday evening from 5-8pm (feel free to stay after with your own games till 10pm)

Free event

21+ unless with legal guardian

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://Drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com