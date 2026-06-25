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Game Night with Good Games Cafe

Game Night with Good Games Cafe

We will have our friends at Good Games Cafe back to the Hall on Sunday the 5th to showcase some of the fun and unique games they have over at their place! Come by and try out some new to you board games and get a feel for the insane variety that they have to offer; over 900 different games!
21+ unless with legal guardian

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://Drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com